Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland

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Texas Air National Guard members with the 149th Fighter Wing celebrate their team winning an award after a combatives tournament at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Combatives provide service members with mental and physical resilience; tools necessary to be a lethal asset in the U.S. military. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)