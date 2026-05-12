Texas Air National Guard members with the 149th Fighter Wing celebrate their team winning an award after a combatives tournament at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Combatives provide service members with mental and physical resilience; tools necessary to be a lethal asset in the U.S. military. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9681456
|VIRIN:
|260512-Z-CA864-3293
|Resolution:
|4635x3090
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.