Texas Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Marcos Rodriguez, security forces manager, pins Airman 1st Class James Samsel, security forces specialist, both with the 149th Fighter Wing, during a combatives match at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Security forces Airmen use combatives training to enhance fitness and skills to be better prepared in their career field and for potential threats on duty. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9681428
|VIRIN:
|260512-Z-CA864-2132
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.85 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.