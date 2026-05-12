Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland

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Texas Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Marcos Rodriguez, security forces manager, holds down Airman 1st Class James Samsel, security forces specialist, both with the 149th Fighter Wing, during a combatives match at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Security forces Airmen combatives training to enhance fitness and skills to be better prepared in their career field and for potential threats on duty. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)