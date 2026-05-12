Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland

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Texas Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Andrew Vasquez, aircrew flight equipment specialists, and Chief Master Sgt. Marcos Rodriguez, security forces manager, both with the 149th Fighter Wing, savor the moment of the 149th Fighter Wing winning a team award after a combatives tournament at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Through combative training, airmen build techniques, skills, and lethal ability needed while serving. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)