Texas Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Andrew Vasquez, aircrew flight equipment specialists with the 149th Fighter Wing, clutches the blouse of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Miguel Gedzen, security forces specialist with the 902nd Security Forces Squadron during a combatives match at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Through combative training, service members build techniques, skills, and lethal ability needed while serving. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9681441
|VIRIN:
|260512-Z-CA864-2644
|Resolution:
|5145x3430
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.