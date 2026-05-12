Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland

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Texas Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Andrew Vasquez, aircrew flight equipment specialists with the 149th Fighter Wing, clutches the blouse of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Miguel Gedzen, security forces specialist with the 902nd Security Forces Squadron during a combatives match at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Through combative training, service members build techniques, skills, and lethal ability needed while serving. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)