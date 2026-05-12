Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland

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Texas Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Andrew Vasquez, left, aircrew flight equipment specialists with the 149th Fighter Wing, wrestles with U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Tan-Torres, dog handler with the 341st Training Squadron, during a combatives match at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Through combative training, service members build techniques, skills, and lethal ability needed while serving. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)