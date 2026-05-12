Texas Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Andrew Vasquez, left, aircrew flight equipment specialists with the 149th Fighter Wing, wrestles with U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Tan-Torres, dog handler with the 341st Training Squadron, during a combatives match at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Through combative training, service members build techniques, skills, and lethal ability needed while serving. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9681435
|VIRIN:
|260512-Z-CA864-2301
|Resolution:
|4766x3177
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.