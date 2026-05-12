(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Andrew Vasquez, left, aircrew flight equipment specialists with the 149th Fighter Wing, wrestles with U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Tan-Torres, dog handler with the 341st Training Squadron, during a combatives match at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 12, 2026. Through combative training, service members build techniques, skills, and lethal ability needed while serving. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Rasco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:22
    Photo ID: 9681435
    VIRIN: 260512-Z-CA864-2301
    Resolution: 4766x3177
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jonathan Rasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland
    Combatives Competition at JBSA-Lackland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combatives
    lethality & readiness
    security forces
    San Antonio - Texas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery