Under fire, ready to save lives

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the

820th Base Defense Group guards the

perimeter during Tactical Combat Casualty

Care training at Moody Air Force Base,

Georgia, April 8, 2026. This capability

ensured defenders can sustain combat

operations independently by bridging the

critical gap between injury and higher-level

medical care in dynamic threat environments.

(Courtesy photo)