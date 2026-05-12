A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the
820th Base Defense Group guards the
perimeter during Tactical Combat Casualty
Care training at Moody Air Force Base,
Georgia, April 8, 2026. This capability
ensured defenders can sustain combat
operations independently by bridging the
critical gap between injury and higher-level
medical care in dynamic threat environments.
(Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9681238
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QW420-1304
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Under fire, ready to save lives [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Nicolle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.