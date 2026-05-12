Under fire, ready to save lives

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th

Base Defense Group evacuate a simulated

patient during tactical combat casualty care

training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia,

April 8, 2026. The exercise reinforced the

importance of rapid decision-making and

teamwork in preserving life on the battlefield.

(curtesy photo)