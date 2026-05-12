U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th
Base Defense Group evacuate a simulated
patient during tactical combat casualty care
training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia,
April 8, 2026. The exercise reinforced the
importance of rapid decision-making and
teamwork in preserving life on the battlefield.
(curtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9681232
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QW420-1183
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.68 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Under fire, ready to save lives [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Nicolle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.