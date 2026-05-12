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    Under fire, ready to save lives [Image 3 of 7]

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    Under fire, ready to save lives

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Capt. Nicolle Smith 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the
    820th Base Defense Group runs through a
    checklist during tactical combat casualty care
    training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia,
    April 8, 2026. TCCC training prepares Airmen
    to respond effectively under combat
    conditions and limited resources. (curtesy
    photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9681230
    VIRIN: 260408-F-QW420-1175
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Under fire, ready to save lives [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Nicolle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Under fire, ready to save lives
    Under fire, ready to save lives
    Under fire, ready to save lives
    Under fire, ready to save lives
    Under fire, ready to save lives
    Under fire, ready to save lives

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