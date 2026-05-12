A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the
820th Base Defense Group runs through a
checklist during tactical combat casualty care
training at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia,
April 8, 2026. TCCC training prepares Airmen
to respond effectively under combat
conditions and limited resources. (curtesy
photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9681230
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QW420-1175
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Under fire, ready to save lives [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Nicolle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.