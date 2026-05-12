U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th
Base Defense Group evacuate a simulated
patient to a vehicle during tactical combat
casualty care training at Moody Air Force
Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. This directly
supports force readiness objectives by
ensuring Airmen are trained to operate and
prevail in austere, high-risk environments.
(curtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9681235
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QW420-1234
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Under fire, ready to save lives [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Nicolle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.