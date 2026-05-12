Under fire, ready to save lives

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th

Base Defense Group evacuate a simulated

patient to a vehicle during tactical combat

casualty care training at Moody Air Force

Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. This directly

supports force readiness objectives by

ensuring Airmen are trained to operate and

prevail in austere, high-risk environments.

(curtesy photo)