Under fire, ready to save lives

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th

Base Defense Group participate in tactical

combat casualty care training at Moody Air

Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026.This

training strengthens combat readiness by

preparing Airmen to provide lifesaving care in

contested environments, directly supporting

Air Force priorities of mission-ready forces

and agile combat employment. (curtesy

photo)