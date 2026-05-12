U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th
Base Defense Group participate in tactical
combat casualty care training at Moody Air
Force Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026.This
training strengthens combat readiness by
preparing Airmen to provide lifesaving care in
contested environments, directly supporting
Air Force priorities of mission-ready forces
and agile combat employment. (curtesy
photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9681224
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QW420-1072
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.79 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Under fire, ready to save lives [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Nicolle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.