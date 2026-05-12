U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th
Base Defense Group perform tactical combat
casualty care training at Moody Air Force
Base, Georgia, April 8, 2026. Participants
practiced techniques including hemorrhage
control, airway management, and casualty
evacuation procedures.(curtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9681229
|VIRIN:
|260408-F-QW420-1103
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|8.81 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Under fire, ready to save lives [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Nicolle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.