Under fire, ready to save lives

Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 11:43 Photo ID: 9681229 VIRIN: 260408-F-QW420-1103 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.81 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

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