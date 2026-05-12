Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A service member with the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia parachutes during the closing ceremony of Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 8, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the FANC meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)