Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. William Copleston, a platoon commander with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, applies camouflage paint onto an attendee at a static display as part of the closing ceremony of Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 8, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. Copleston is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)