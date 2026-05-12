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    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony [Image 9 of 13]

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    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony

    LA FOA, NEW CALEDONIA

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. William Copleston, a platoon commander with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, applies camouflage paint onto an attendee at a static display as part of the closing ceremony of Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 8, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. Copleston is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9680337
    VIRIN: 260508-M-MO098-2641
    Resolution: 7645x5099
    Size: 7.78 MB
    Location: LA FOA, NC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony

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    New Caledonia
    MRF-D
    V/15
    Marines
    USMC
    Tagata Toa

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