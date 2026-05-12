Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Fidele Mwenerwata, a grenadier with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, pets a dog before the closing ceremony of Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 8, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. Mwenerwata is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)