U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. William Copleston, a platoon commander with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, applies camouflage paint onto an attendee at a static display as part of the closing ceremony of Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 8, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. Copleston is a native of South Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 04:34
|Photo ID:
|9680339
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-MO098-2667
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.31 MB
|Location:
|LA FOA, NC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.