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    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony [Image 2 of 13]

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    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony

    LA FOA, NEW CALEDONIA

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, participate in the closing ceremony of Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 8, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9680330
    VIRIN: 260508-M-MO098-2506
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: LA FOA, NC
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony
    Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony

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    New Caledonia
    MRF-D
    V/15
    Marines
    USMC
    Tagata Toa

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