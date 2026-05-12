U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, march during the closing ceremony of Exercise Tagata Toa in La Foa, New Caledonia, May 8, 2026. Exercise Tagata Toa 26 is a high-intensity, regimental-level, combined arms exercise hosted by the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia meant to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between nations operating in the South Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 04:35
|Photo ID:
|9680333
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-MO098-2536
|Resolution:
|6727x4487
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|LA FOA, NC
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Tagata Toa 26: MRF-D, FANC hold closing ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.