RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

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Royal Thai Armed Forces RAdm. Chanate Singhachan, Deputy Director, Director of Operations, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, poses with Thai members of the Tri-Command Honor Guard in the Armsitice Room at the Tri-Command Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2026.