RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, Chief of Staff, United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, poses with Royal Thai Armed Forces RAdm. Chanate Singhachan, Deputy Director, Director of Operations, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, in the Armistice Room at the Tri-Command Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2026.