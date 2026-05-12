RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 05.13.2026 02:29 Photo ID: 9680241 VIRIN: 260512-A-XO554-1005 Resolution: 8688x5792 Size: 4.96 MB Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

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