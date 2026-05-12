RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, Chief of Staff, United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, receives a gift on behalf of the Tri-Command from Royal Thai Armed Forces RAdm. Chanate Singhachan, Deputy Director, Director of Operations, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, in the Armistice Room at the Tri-Command Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 02:29
|Photo ID:
|9680243
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-XO554-1007
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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