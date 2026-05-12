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    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command [Image 7 of 9]

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    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, Chief of Staff, United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, receives a gift on behalf of the Tri-Command from Royal Thai Armed Forces RAdm. Chanate Singhachan, Deputy Director, Director of Operations, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, in the Armistice Room at the Tri-Command Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 02:29
    Photo ID: 9680243
    VIRIN: 260512-A-XO554-1007
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

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