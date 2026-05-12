RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, Chief of Staff, United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, presents a gift to Royal Thai Armed Forces RAdm. Chanate Singhachan, Deputy Director, Director of Operations, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, in the Armsitice Room at the Tri-Command Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2026.