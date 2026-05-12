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    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command [Image 1 of 9]

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    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Royal Thai Armed Forces RAdm. Chanate Singhachan, Deputy Director, Director of Operations, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, tours the Armistice Room at the Tri-Command Headquarters on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 02:29
    Photo ID: 9680225
    VIRIN: 260512-A-XO554-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command [Image 9 of 9], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command
    RAdm. Chanate Singhachan Visits Tri-Command

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