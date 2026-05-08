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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 4 of 6]

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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

    CUBA

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    260424-N-LY941-4009
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Members of the laboratory team at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay receive a Ready Reliable Care Reliability in Action Certificate of Recognition at the hospital, April 24, 2026. The team earned the award for exemplifying the Ready Reliable Care principle of commitment to resilience. Awardees from left to right are: Lt. j.g. Keron Liverpool, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Asia Shelton, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jmere Robinson Witherspoon, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Selena Mangosing. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 00:06
    Photo ID: 9677715
    VIRIN: 260424-N-LY941-4009
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 6 of 6], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay
    Military Health Service (MHS)

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