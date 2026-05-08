260424-N-LY941-4009
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Members of the laboratory team at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay receive a Ready Reliable Care Reliability in Action Certificate of Recognition at the hospital, April 24, 2026. The team earned the award for exemplifying the Ready Reliable Care principle of commitment to resilience. Awardees from left to right are: Lt. j.g. Keron Liverpool, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Asia Shelton, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jmere Robinson Witherspoon, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Selena Mangosing. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9677715
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-LY941-4009
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 6 of 6], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
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