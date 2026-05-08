Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

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260425-O-LY941-1944

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Keene, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, receives a Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition at the hospital from Patient Safety Manager, Kathleen Kauffman, April 24, 2026. Keene, who works at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for going above and beyond in support of the patient safety mission by identifying and implementing new safety initiatives and serving as a TeamSTEPPS trainer, exemplifying Ready Reliable Care in action. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)