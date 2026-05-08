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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 6 of 6]

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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

    CUBA

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    260425-O-LY941-1944
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor Keene, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Guantanamo Bay, receives a Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition at the hospital from Patient Safety Manager, Kathleen Kauffman, April 24, 2026. Keene, who works at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for going above and beyond in support of the patient safety mission by identifying and implementing new safety initiatives and serving as a TeamSTEPPS trainer, exemplifying Ready Reliable Care in action. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 00:06
    Photo ID: 9677739
    VIRIN: 260425-O-LY941-1944
    Resolution: 2966x2224
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 6 of 6], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

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    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay
    Military Health Service (MHS)

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