Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

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260424-N-LY941-4010

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ethan R. Meyer receives a Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Meyer’s attention to detail during a patient intake identified inconsistencies with a routine illness, prompting escalation to a higher level of care and reinforcing a patient-centered approach to safety. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)