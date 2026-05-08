(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

    CUBA

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    260424-N-LY941-4002
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Lt. Katherine C. Rubio-Jackson receives a Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Rubio-Jackson, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for her leadership as a clinic manager, driving process improvements and standardization efforts that strengthened safe, high-quality patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 00:06
    Photo ID: 9677699
    VIRIN: 260424-N-LY941-4002
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 6 of 6], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay
    Military Health Service (MHS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery