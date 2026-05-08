Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

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260424-N-LY941-4002

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Lt. Katherine C. Rubio-Jackson receives a Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Rubio-Jackson, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for her leadership as a clinic manager, driving process improvements and standardization efforts that strengthened safe, high-quality patient care. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)