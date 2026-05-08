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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 1 of 6]

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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

    CUBA

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    260424-N-LY941-4001
    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Anthony D. Lagpacan receives a Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Lagpacan, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for his leadership as a safety representative and senior radiology technologist, advancing initiatives that improved safety, quality, and operational efficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 00:06
    Photo ID: 9677691
    VIRIN: 260424-N-LY941-4001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 6 of 6], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
    Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

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    certificate of recognition
    Patient Safety Awareness Week
    military medical facility
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Working Uniform
    Patient Safety Champion

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