Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

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260424-N-LY941-4001

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Anthony D. Lagpacan receives a Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Lagpacan, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for his leadership as a safety representative and senior radiology technologist, advancing initiatives that improved safety, quality, and operational efficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)