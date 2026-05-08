260424-N-LY941-4001
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Anthony D. Lagpacan receives a Patient Safety Champion Certificate of Recognition at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Lagpacan, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for his leadership as a safety representative and senior radiology technologist, advancing initiatives that improved safety, quality, and operational efficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9677691
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-LY941-4001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 6 of 6], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
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