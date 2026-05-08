260424-N-LY941-4008
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Information Systems Technician Seaman Aaron Mendez receives a Reliability in Action Certificate of Recognition at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Mendez, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for his reluctance to simplify, working to understand complex systems and address root causes to strengthen patient safety and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9677710
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-LY941-4008
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation [Image 6 of 6], by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation
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