Guantanamo Bay Team Strengthens Culture of Safety Through Leadership Engagement, Innovation

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260424-N-LY941-4008

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Information Systems Technician Seaman Aaron Mendez receives a Reliability in Action Certificate of Recognition at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, April 24, 2026. Mendez, a member of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, was recognized for his reluctance to simplify, working to understand complex systems and address root causes to strengthen patient safety and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)