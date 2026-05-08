(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Nicole Strong 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Government Affairs Officer Carlos Lazo and Realty Specialist Bryan Gordy pose with Aberdeen Proving Ground Garrison Commander, Col. Johnson and Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly at the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Woodley Road extension project on Aberdeen Proving Ground, May 5, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Real Estate team worked to negotiate and execute an outgrant to Harford County, Md. to connect Woodley Road to Short Lane to improve traffic congestion for Aberdeen Proving Ground and surrounding local residents.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 07:37
    Photo ID: 9675143
    VIRIN: 260505-A-WO535-1010
    Resolution: 6897x4601
    Size: 10.76 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking [Image 10 of 10], by Nicole Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attend Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreakign
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attend Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery