U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Realty Specialist Brian Gordy attended the Woodley Road Groundbreaking ceremony alongside Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly and Aberdeen Proving Ground Garrison Commander Col. Johnson, May 5, 2026. The Baltimore District Real Estate team worked to negotiate and execute an outgrant to Harford County, Md. to connect Woodley Road to Short Lane to improve traffic congestion for Aberdeen Proving Ground and surrounding local residents.