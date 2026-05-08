U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking

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Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly speaks during the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Woodley Road extension project on Aberdeen Proving Ground, May 5, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Real Estate team worked to negotiate and execute an outgrant to Harford County, Md. to connect Woodley Road to Short Lane to improve traffic congestion for Aberdeen Proving Ground and surrounding local residents.