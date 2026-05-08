U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Government Affairs Officer Carlos Lazo and Realty Specialist Bryan Gordy attend the Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking on Aberdeen Proving Ground, May 5, 2026. The Baltimore District Real Estate team worked to negotiate and execute an outgrant to Harford County, Md. to connect Woodley Road to Short Lane to improve traffic congestion for Aberdeen Proving Ground and surrounding local residents.