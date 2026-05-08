U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attend Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Government Affairs Officer Carlos Lazo meets with Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly during the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Woodley Road extension project on Aberdeen Proving Ground, May 5, 2026. The Baltimore District Real Estate team worked to negotiate and execute an outgrant to Harford County, Md. to connect Woodley Road to Short Lane to improve traffic congestion for Aberdeen Proving Ground and surrounding local residents.