U.S. Army Corps of Engineers attends Woodley Road ceremonial groundbreaking

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Aberdeen Proving Ground Garrison Commander Col. Johnson and Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly discuss the Woodley Road project while attending its groundbreaking ceremony, May 5, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District Real Estate team worked to negotiate and execute an outgrant to Harford County, Md. to connect Woodley Road to Short Lane to improve traffic congestion for Aberdeen Proving Ground and surrounding local residents.