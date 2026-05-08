U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, right, Pacific Air Forces commander, is greeted by Lt. Col. Gregg Chilson, 18th Mission Support Group deputy commander, during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The visit highlighted installation support functions that enable mission readiness and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 01:26
|Photo ID:
|9674957
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-WJ150-1193
|Resolution:
|3436x2286
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
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