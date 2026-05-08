PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, right, Pacific Air Forces commander, is greeted by Lt. Col. Gregg Chilson, 18th Mission Support Group deputy commander, during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The visit highlighted installation support functions that enable mission readiness and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)