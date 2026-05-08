PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, right, 18th Wing commander, visit the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The engagement highlighted air mobility capabilities that enable force projection and sustain operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)