U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, right, 18th Wing commander, visit the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The engagement highlighted air mobility capabilities that enable force projection and sustain operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9674954
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-WJ150-1177
|Resolution:
|5640x3753
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
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