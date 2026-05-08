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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 5 of 10]

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, steps off an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The flight enabled Schneider to observe the squadron’s readiness to execute personnel recovery operations in complex and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 01:28
    Photo ID: 9674939
    VIRIN: 260429-F-BX574-1341
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-Pacom
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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