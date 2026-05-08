PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, steps off an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The flight enabled Schneider to observe the squadron’s readiness to execute personnel recovery operations in complex and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)