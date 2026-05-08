U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, steps off an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The flight enabled Schneider to observe the squadron’s readiness to execute personnel recovery operations in complex and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9674939
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-BX574-1341
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
No keywords found.