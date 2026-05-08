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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 8 of 10]

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, right, 18th Wing commander, engage with Airmen during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The visit provided insight into how Airmen across the wing integrate capabilities to sustain combat power in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 01:27
    Photo ID: 9674951
    VIRIN: 260430-F-WJ150-1066
    Resolution: 5815x3869
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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    INDO-PACOM
    USINDO PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM
    Kadena Air Base

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