U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, right, 18th Wing commander, engage with Airmen during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The visit provided insight into how Airmen across the wing integrate capabilities to sustain combat power in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9674951
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-WJ150-1066
|Resolution:
|5815x3869
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
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