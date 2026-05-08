PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, right, 18th Wing commander, engage with Airmen during an immersion tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The visit provided insight into how Airmen across the wing integrate capabilities to sustain combat power in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)