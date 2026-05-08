U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, left, 18th Wing commander, briefs Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, during an HH-60W Jolly Green Il flight over Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The engagement highlighted the wing's role in maintaining readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9674948
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-BX586-1207
|Resolution:
|5753x3828
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
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