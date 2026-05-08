PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, left, 18th Wing commander, briefs Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, during an HH-60W Jolly Green Il flight over Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The engagement highlighted the wing's role in maintaining readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)