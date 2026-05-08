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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 7 of 10]

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, left, 18th Wing commander, briefs Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, during an HH-60W Jolly Green Il flight over Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The engagement highlighted the wing's role in maintaining readiness across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 01:28
    Photo ID: 9674948
    VIRIN: 260429-F-BX586-1207
    Resolution: 5753x3828
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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    PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role

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    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM

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