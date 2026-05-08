Date Taken: 04.29.2026 Date Posted: 05.11.2026 01:28 Photo ID: 9674945 VIRIN: 260429-F-BX574-1507 Resolution: 5218x3472 Size: 5.12 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.