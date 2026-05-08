U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, right, Pacific Air Forces commander, observes Senior Airman Jack Reynard, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal journeyman, explain controlled detonation procedures at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 29, 2026. The demonstration highlighted EOD capabilities supporting installation safety and mission effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 01:28
|Photo ID:
|9674945
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-BX574-1507
|Resolution:
|5218x3472
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACAF commander visit highlights Kadena’s Indo-Pacific role
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