Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169

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U.S Marine Sgt. Maj. James L. Horr, senior enlisted leader of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, addresses Marines assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd MAW, for their exemplary work during his visit at Camp Pendleton, California, May 7, 2026. The visit allowed Brodie to see updated H-1 aircraft capabilities and engage more closely with Marines in the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)