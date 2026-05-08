Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169

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U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies in an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, with Col. Eric Fleming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, on Camp Pendleton, California, May 7, 2026. The visit allowed Brodie to see updated H-1 aircraft capabilities and engage more closely with Marines in the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)