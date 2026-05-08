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    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169 [Image 8 of 10]

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    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, lands an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, with Col. Eric Fleming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, on Camp Pendleton, California, May 7, 2026. The visit allowed Brodie to see updated H-1 aircraft capabilities and engage more closely with Marines in the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 16:10
    Photo ID: 9673916
    VIRIN: 260507-M-CH293-8600
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Peyton Gilliland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169
    Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169

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    Major General
    HMLA-169
    3d MAW
    Flemming
    Brodie

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