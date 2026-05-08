Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169

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U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, puts on flight gear for his flight with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 on Camp Pendleton, California, May 7, 2026. The visit allowed Brodie to see updated H-1 aircraft capabilities and engage more closely with Marines in the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)