U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Col. Eric Fleming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, pose for a photo in front of an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, on Camp Pendleton, California, May 7, 2026. The visit allowed Brodie to see updated H-1 aircraft capabilities and engage more closely with Marines in the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9673915
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-CH293-4718
|Resolution:
|3766x5649
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Peyton Gilliland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.