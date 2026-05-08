Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169

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U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Col. Eric Fleming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, pose for a photo in front of an AH-1Z Viper assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, on Camp Pendleton, California, May 7, 2026. The visit allowed Brodie to see updated H-1 aircraft capabilities and engage more closely with Marines in the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)