U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Col. Eric Fleming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, walk off the flightline on Camp Pendleton, California, May 7, 2026. The visit allowed Brodie to see updated H-1 aircraft capabilities and engage more closely with Marines in the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9673919
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-CH293-2523
|Resolution:
|5606x3737
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169 [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Peyton Gilliland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.