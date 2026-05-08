Maj. Gen. Brodie Flies with HMLA-169

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U.S Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Col. Eric Fleming, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 39, walk off the flightline on Camp Pendleton, California, May 7, 2026. The visit allowed Brodie to see updated H-1 aircraft capabilities and engage more closely with Marines in the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Gilliland)