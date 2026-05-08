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    Army Staff Sergeant 1 Crum poses with family following awards ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

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    Army Staff Sergeant 1 Crum poses with family following awards ceremony

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S Army Reserve Solider poses with his family following an awards ceremony. Joined by his wife and two young children.at Fort Knox, Ky. March 19, 2026. The ceremony recognizes the achievement of Soldiers who have completed the specialized training required to serve as career counselors within the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9673800
    VIRIN: 260418-A-EC023-1044
    Resolution: 4963x3829
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Staff Sergeant 1 Crum poses with family following awards ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Academic Achievement: 79V ARCC Graduation
    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew R. Crum receives Department of the Army Certificate of Training
    Army Staff Sergeant 1 Crum poses with family following awards ceremony
    79V Career Counselors Ready for the Field

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    Staff Sergeant
    awards ceremony
    Screaming Eagles
    U.S. Army
    Airborne
    101st Airborne Division

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