Army Staff Sergeant 1 Crum poses with family following awards ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Reserve Solider poses with his family following an awards ceremony. Joined by his wife and two young children.at Fort Knox, Ky. March 19, 2026. The ceremony recognizes the achievement of Soldiers who have completed the specialized training required to serve as career counselors within the U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)