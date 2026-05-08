Newest 79V Career Counselor Ready for the Field. The 79V ARCC Course stand for the official party during their graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026. As career counselors, these Soldiers will serve as a vital link between Army Reserve leadership and the individual Soldier. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 11:35
|Photo ID:
|9673790
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-EC023-1025
|Resolution:
|5311x3412
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew R. Crum receives Department of the Army Certificate of Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.