U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew R. Crum receives Department of the Army Certificate of Training

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Newest 79V Career Counselor Ready for the Field. The 79V ARCC Course stand for the official party during their graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026. As career counselors, these Soldiers will serve as a vital link between Army Reserve leadership and the individual Soldier. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)