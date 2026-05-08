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    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew R. Crum receives Department of the Army Certificate of Training [Image 4 of 6]

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    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew R. Crum receives Department of the Army Certificate of Training

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Newest 79V Career Counselor Ready for the Field. The 79V ARCC Course stand for the official party during their graduation ceremony at Fort Knox, Ky., March 19, 2026. As career counselors, these Soldiers will serve as a vital link between Army Reserve leadership and the individual Soldier. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 11:35
    Photo ID: 9673790
    VIRIN: 260418-A-EC023-1025
    Resolution: 5311x3412
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew R. Crum receives Department of the Army Certificate of Training [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future Retention Leaders Graduate at Fort Knox
    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers stand in formation during the 79V ARCC Course
    Academic Achievement: 79V ARCC Graduation
    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew R. Crum receives Department of the Army Certificate of Training
    Army Staff Sergeant 1 Crum poses with family following awards ceremony
    79V Career Counselors Ready for the Field

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    awards ceremony
    Sgt. 1st Class
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    certificate of training
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